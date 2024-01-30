Maldives President Muizzu impeachment inevitable? His ministers say, ‘kill us all before…’
Opposition party in Maldives, Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), plans to submit a motion to impeach pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu. The Maldives' coalition government vows to not allow efforts to remove President Mohamed Muizzu to proceed through Parliament.
