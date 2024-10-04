Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu likely to visit India on Oct 7

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is set to visit India next week, marking his second trip since taking office. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations, following a period of diplomatic tension and a focus on cooperation between the two nations.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is likely to visit India next week starting 7 October, sources told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It will be Muizzu's second visit to India, after first visiting in June during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, Muizzu, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, said he plans to visit India “as soon as possible". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I am planning to visit (India) as soon as possible...We have a very strong bilateral relationship," he told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, met the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar and reflected on the close, neighbourly relations between India and Maldives.

The two also explored potential new avenues further to strengthen the enduring partnership between the two countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Khaleel said, “It was a pleasure to meet with High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar today. As this was my first meeting with the High Commissioner in my new role, we reflected on the close, neighbourly relations between the Maldives and India. Our discussions also focused on ongoing cooperation, as well as exploring potential new avenues to further strengthen the enduring partnership between the two countries."

The Indian High Commission in the Maldives said that earlier on September 20, India extended budgetary support to the Maldives government by rolling over the USD 50 million Treasury Bill for another year at the Maldivian government's request. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It's noteworthy that almost every Maldivian president traditionally made their first foreign trip to India. However, Mohamed Muizzu broke this trend by visiting Turkiye and then China after assuming office earlier this year.

The Muizzu government has adopted a conciliatory approach following a period of strained relations between the Maldives and India, which resulted in a diplomatic conflict. Since taking office, Muizzu has implemented several unconventional policies regarding India-Maldives relations. His presidential campaign prominently featured the slogan 'India Out,' emphasizing the removal of Indian troops from the Maldives as a key focus. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this year, President Muizzu thanked India for its support in easing the Maldives' debt repayment and expressed hopes for stronger ties, including a potential free trade agreement.