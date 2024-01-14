Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's party loses key seat to pro-India opposition amid diplomatic row
The pro-India opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) won the mayoral election in the capital Male, securing a decisive victory.
In a domestic setback for Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, the pro-India opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) secured a decisive victory in the capital Male's Mayoral election on January 13, PTI reported.
