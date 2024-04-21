Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's party set to win parliamentary elections 2024
Maldives parliamentary elections 2024: The ruling People's National Congress (PNC), the political party of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, has reportedly won majority seats in the 93-member parliament. Why is this election crucial for Muizzu?
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's People's National Congress (PNC) is set to win the parliamentary elections 2024 held in the island nation on Sunday, April 21. The official results are are expected to be declared on Monday, April 22.
