Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu says his predecessor operated on orders of 'a foreign ambassador'
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who has often spoken explicable in reducing ties with India, has asserted that his predecessor operated on orders from "a foreign ambassador". Notably, Muizzu's predecessor and former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih shared an amicable relationship with New Delhi.