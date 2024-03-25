Maldives President Muizzu advised to ‘stop being stubborn’ and hold 'dialogue' with India
The advice from former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih comes in response to recent statements towards India from President Muizzu, urging debt relief
Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has called upon current President Mohamed Muizzu to engage in dialogue with neighbouring countries to tackle the nation's financial challenges, PTI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message