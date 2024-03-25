The advice from former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih comes in response to recent statements towards India from President Muizzu, urging debt relief

Former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has called upon current President Mohamed Muizzu to engage in dialogue with neighbouring countries to tackle the nation's financial challenges, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Solih's remarks come in response to recent calls from President Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, urging India to provide debt relief to the Maldives. Speaking at an event in Male', Solih emphasised the importance of dialogue and cooperation in overcoming the economic hurdles facing the nation.

Solih highlighted the disparity in debt owed by the Maldives to China and India, stating that the nation owes MVR 18 billion to China compared to MVR 8 billion to India, with a repayment period of 25 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Appeal for Flexibility "But the financial challenges are not caused by Indian loans. Maldives has a debt of MVR 18 billion owed to China compared to MVR 8 billion owed to India, Solih said, adding that the repayment period is 25 years. However, I am confident that our neighbours will help. We must stop being stubborn and seek dialogue. There are many parties that can help us. But he [Muizzu] doesn't want to compromise. I feel they [the government] are starting to understand the situation only now," Solih was quoted as saying by Adhadhu.com news portal.

Expressing confidence in the willingness of neighbouring nations to assist, Solih urged the current government to abandon its stubborn stance and embrace dialogue. He criticised the government for its alleged deception and emphasised the need for transparency in handling ongoing projects.

Relations between the Maldives and India have soured since Muizzu assumed office, with the president demanding the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the archipelago. Despite his conciliatory comments towards India, Muizzu has yet to visit the country, opting for a state visit to China instead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parliamentary Elections Loom Muizzu's remarks come ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for April 21, amidst ongoing tensions with India and mounting financial pressures.

In a recent interview with local media, Muizzu emphasised the need for continued support from India, particularly in addressing the Maldives' debt burden.

"India will continue to remain the Maldives’ closest ally, there is no question about it," he told local Dhivehi language publication 'Mihaaru' in an interview — his first one since assuming office last November. Excerpts of the interview were also carried in sister publication Edition.mv, as per PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Muizzu's reconciliatory stance follows a period of tension marked by demands for the repatriation of Indian military personnel from the island nation in December 2023 and a perceived tilt towards China since assuming office in November of that year.

Acknowledging India's pivotal role in aiding the Maldives, Muizzu stressed the importance of ongoing projects facilitated by India and expressed gratitude for their contributions.

Notably, he has yet to visit India, four months since forming the new government, but visited China in January. It was also his first state visit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite recent overtures towards India, Muizzu has pursued closer ties with China, evident in agreements signed during his visit to Beijing and subsequent statements regarding sovereignty in the Indian Ocean.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!