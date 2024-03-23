Maldives President Muizzu reaffirms ties with India, calls for debt relief months after demanding withdrawal of troops
By 2023-end, the Maldives owed India close to $400.9 million in debt, highlighting the significance of financial cooperation between the two countries.
After a period of strained relations with India, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has extended an olive branch, asserting India's crucial role as the Maldives' "closest ally", PTI reported. In a recent interview with local media, Muizzu emphasised the need for continued support from India, particularly in addressing the Maldives' debt burden.