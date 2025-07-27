Maldives President Muizzu says PM Modi's visit will boost tourism, says ‘I extend heartfelt thanks’

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and noted the tourism in Maldives is set to grow after the Indian prime minister's visit.

Calling the state visit as a productive one, he noted that the visit led to the signing of four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and three key agreements, and also marked the beginning of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between the two nations.

In a post on X, he said, “I extend heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi for his state visit to the Maldives. We held fruitful discussions, witnessed the exchange of 4 MoUs & 3 agreements in vital areas, and announced the launch of FTA negotiations.”

“Together, we celebrated the Maldives' 60th Independence Day, released a commemorative stamp marking 60 years of formal ties, and inaugurated key development projects under Indian assistance. A defining visit that sets a clear path for the future of India-Maldives relations,” the Maldivian President added.

Maldives' tourism to get a boost after PM Modi visit Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu also hailed India as “one of the major countries” in terms of its contribution to Maldives' tourism.

Muizzu said that the tourism would increase following PM Modi's visit. “…Our people-to-people connection will also be enhanced,” he added, as reported by the Hindustan times.

"India is one of the major countries that helps the Maldives' tourism, with the Prime Minister's visit, it is going to increase, and our people-to-people connection will also be enhanced," he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was an honour for him to attend the Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives.

“This momentous occasion showcased the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of the Maldivian people. It also signified the country's journey of transformation over the years gone by,” PM Modi said.

“From its ancient maritime traditions to global leadership in critical areas like climate change, the Maldives has carved a unique place for itself on the world stage. My best wishes to the great Maldivian people,” he added.

"India and the Maldives share a deep-rooted partnership built on mutual respect, shared values and a long history of cultural and economic exchanges. Our relationship continues to grow, shaped by people-to-people ties and cooperation in various sectors. India remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the Maldivian people and to working together for the betterment of our planet," he added.

PM Modi also met the Indian diaspora in Maldives, calling it a strong bridge between India and the world.

“Interacted with the Indian community in the Maldives. It is commendable how they are contributing to Maldives' progress and at the same time remain connected to their roots in India. The Indian diaspora continues to be one of the strongest bridges between India and the world. We are very proud of our diaspora.”

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that Indian community in Maldives is a key pillar of the enduring India-Maldives friendship.

In a post on X, he said, “PM Narendra Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community in Maldives. PM appreciated their contributions in building upon the strong and vibrant people to people ties between India-Maldives. Indian community in Maldives is a key pillar of the enduring India-Maldives friendship.”

Jaiswal called the visit a fruitful one. He said in a post on X, "A very fruitful & productive State visit to Maldives concludes."

Jaiswal said that PM Modi attending the 60th anniversary of Independence Day celebrations of Maldives was a historic moment.

In a post on X, he said, “A historic moment in the India-Maldives bilateral relationship. PM Narendra Modi attended the 60th anniversary of Independence Day celebrations of Maldives at the Republic Square in Male, today, as the 'Guest of Honour'."

“India has established itself as a time-tested partner of Maldives over the years and continues to be the 'First Responder' for Maldives in keeping with its 'Neighbourhood First' and 'MAHASAGAR' policies,” Jaiswal said.