Maldives: Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem gets attacked on the streets of Male days after Parliament chaos
Maldives Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem was violently assaulted in Male, leaving a left arm injury. The police are investigating potential connections between the attack and Shameem's prior legal actions against criminals.
Maldives Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem fell victim to a violent assault on January 31 in Male. Reports indicate that an unknown assailant ambushed Shameem and struck him with a hammer in the national capital. This attack took place when Shameem was going to work in the morning.