Maldives Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem fell victim to a violent assault on January 31 in Male. Reports indicate that an unknown assailant ambushed Shameem and struck him with a hammer in the national capital. This attack took place when Shameem was going to work in the morning.

Shameem has suffered a left arm injury. Prompt medical attention was sought at ADK hospital, where authorities affirmed Shameem's stable condition.

Also Read: India-Maldives row: 'President Muizzu should apologise to PM Modi…' says Maldivian opposition leader "Prosecutor Hussain Shamim has been attacked on the streets of the city. He is being treated at ADK. The attack was not carried out with a sharp object," ANI quoted the police as saying in a statement.

The police, actively investigating the assault, have hinted at potential connections between this attack and Shameem's prior legal actions against criminal elements, as per AFP. Appointed in December 2019, Shameem's tenure as the top prosecutor has been eventful and influential. Three days back, Maldivian legislators rejected the appointment of three cabinet posts, including the attorney general job.

It was the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) government that appointed Hussain when former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih was in power.

Also Read: Will Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu be impeached? Here's how numbers stack up amid escalating row Solih has been a strong voice against the apparent anti-India sentiment in the island country led by recently-elected President Mohamed Muizzu. In 2023, Solih declared the Opposition's 'India Out' campaign a national security risk.

Unrest in Maldives Parliament Only days before this attack, the Maldives' political landscape was marred by tumultuous events. The Parliament witnessed severe unrest when legislators from the ruling party and the main Opposition clashed over Cabinet appointments. They also took on one another over the role of the attorney general.

Also Read: Former Maldives ministers hail 'age-old friendship' amid row over 'derogatory' remarks against PM Modi | Top quotes The discord escalated into physical confrontations. Various video clips on social media reportedly show the chaos, where legislators engaged in physical altercations. Several of them were injured while the parliamentary proceedings were temporarily halted.

While the authorities are exploring leads, they have yet to establish any direct link between the assault and recent political upheavals.

(With agency inputs)

