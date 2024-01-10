Maldives row: India's swift response, former Maldivian minister warns of 'economic suicide'
Experts say the Maldives cannot afford to distance India and that its government’s swift action to suspend the officials and denounce their comments showed how much it values relations with New Delhi.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a series of photos on social media last week showing him snorkeling, strolling on a white-sand beach and lounging in a chair next to turquoise waters in Lakshadweep, an island chain in the Indian Ocean.
