After asking India to withdraw troops, Maldives signs free military assistance deal with China
China inked a defence cooperation agreement with the Maldives on March 5. This pact offers free military assistance to the island nation, strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries. The agreement comes just weeks after Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu requested the withdrawal of a contingent of Indian military personnel stationed there.