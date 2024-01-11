India-Maldives row: Tour packages to island nation DROP massively | Check details here
Indian tour operators have seen a sudden and significant drop in enquiry for Maldives, and have reported plummeting prices in Maldives Holiday packages as demand declines. The row that began with three Maldivian ministers making ‘derogatory’ remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Lakshadweep visit, now threatens tourism revenue of Maldives.