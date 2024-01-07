Maldivian government websites restored after hours of inaccessibility: ‘Technical issues’
The primary websites of the Maldivian government were successfully reinstated after they went down for hours
After experiencing several hours of inaccessibility, the primary websites of the Maldivian government were reinstated on Sunday, January 7. The website of the President of Maldives was unreachable on January 6 night.
Meanwhile, the president of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, is set to visit China from Jan. 8 to 12, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on January 5, in what would be a high-profile snub to the island nation's huge neighbour India.
Muizzu, who in November took over as president of the Indian Ocean nation made up of more than a hundred islands dotted with luxury resorts, issued an election pledge to remove a small contingent of some 75 Indian military personnel in the country and alter the Maldives's "India first" policy.
Asked to comment on talk of President Muizzu making a state visit to China, New Delhi said the matter was out of its hands.
"It is for them to decide where they go and how they go about their international relations," Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, adding that he had no update on the removal of Indian military personnel from the islands.
The Maldives owes China about $1.3 billion, according to the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) data. China is the Maldives' largest external creditor, accounting for about 20% of its total public debt.
(With inputs from ANI)
