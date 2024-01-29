Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to face impeachment motion in Parliament: Report
The Maldivian Democratic Party has gathered enough signatures for an impeachment motion against President Mohamed Muizzu.
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu is facing the threat of losing his post to an impeachment motion set to be filed in the parliament, according to local media reports. The development has come a day after high voltage drama unfolded in Maldives Parliament.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message