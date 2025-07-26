Male contraceptive YCT-529 a breakthrough? Birth control pill that temporarily halts sperm without hormones clears trial

In a new development, men may soon be able to equitably share the responsibility of avoiding pregnancy along with their partners as YCT-529, a birth control experimental pill has passed its initial human safety test, making another way for contraception. It will reportedly cease sperms temporarily without hinderance to hormones.

What is YCT-529? Unlike conventional hormonal birth control pills, the innovative pill developed by YourChoice Therapeutics temporarily halts sperm production while leaving testosterone levels unchanged, New York Post reported.

It functions by inhibiting a protein named retinoic acid receptor alpha, which is essential in the sperm creation process. Initial studies indicate that its effects are completely reversible.

In tests involving male mice, YCT-529 significantly decreased sperm production, leading to reversible infertility after only four weeks of treatment. When these treated males bred with females, the drug demonstrated a 99% success rate in preventing pregnancy.

Comparable outcomes were observed in male nonhuman primates, with sperm counts declining within two weeks of beginning the treatment. Importantly, fertility was fully restored in both species once the drug was discontinued. Mice recovered within six weeks, while primates regained fertility between 10 and 15 weeks. No side effects were noted in either group throughout the studies, the report added.

The initial human trial of the medication included 16 healthy males aged 32 to 59, all of whom had previously had vasectomies, a surgical operation that severs and blocks the tubes transporting sperm from the testicles to prevent conception.

This additional safety measure was required because no nonhormonal male contraceptive had ever been evaluated in humans before. Scientists wanted to eliminate any chance of permanently impacting fertility, in case participants wished to have children later, Nadja Mannowetz, co-founder and chief science officer of YourChoice Therapeutics, informed Scientific American.

She clarified the objective was not to assess effectiveness but to determine if the drug was tolerated well and to observe how it accumulated in the body.

Human safety of YCT-529 Researchers tested multiple doses and found no concerning side effects. There were no changes in heart rate, hormone levels, inflammation, sexual function, or mood.

