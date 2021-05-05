1 min read.Updated: 05 May 2021, 07:04 AM ISTReuters
Nonuplets are extremely rare. Medical complications in multiple births of this kind often mean that some of the babies do not reach full term
BAMAKO: A Malian woman gave birth to nine babies on Tuesday - two more than doctors had detected inside her crowded womb - joining a small pantheon of mothers of nonuplets.
The pregnancy of Halima Cisse, 25, has fascinated the West African nation and attracted the attention of its leaders. When doctors in March said Cisse needed specialist care, authorities flew her to Morocco, where she gave birth.