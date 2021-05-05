Malian woman gives birth to nine babies, two more than doctors detected

Nonuplets are extremely rare. Medical complications in multiple births of this kind often mean that some of the babies do not reach full term

BAMAKO: A Malian woman gave birth to nine babies on Tuesday - two more than doctors had detected inside her crowded womb - joining a small pantheon of mothers of nonuplets.

"The newborns (five girls and four boys) and the mother are all doing well," Mali's health minister, Fanta Siby, said in a statement.

Cisse was expected to give birth to seven babies, according to ultrasounds conducted in Morocco and Mali that missed two of the siblings. All were delivered by caesarean section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

