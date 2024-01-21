Maldives minister Meekail Naseem has blamed President Mohamed Muizzu for a teenager's death in GA Vilingili in Maldives. According to reports, a fourteen year old Maldivian boy was required to be airlifted from Gaaf Alif Villingili to Indhira Gandhi Memorial Hospital Maldives' capital city Male .

Aasandha Company Limited, the company responsible for medical evacuations, issued an official statement and said that the Medical Section of the company had processed and approved the airlift ambulance within 12 minutes.

The 14 year old Malivian boy from Gaaf Alif Villingili, had a brain tumour and suffered a stroke, according to India Today.

The Maldivian media reports that the the family of the teenager alleges that the authorities failed to arrange medical evacuation promptly.

"We called Island Aviation to get him to Male' immediately after the stroke but they did not answer our calls. They answered the phone at 8:30 am on Thursday. The solution is to have an air ambulance for such cases," Maldivian media Adhadhu quoted the boy’s father as saying.

The Asandha Company statement is evidence that the teenager boy was brought to Male sixteen hours after the evacuation request was made.

The Aasandha Company Limited that received the emergency evacuation request said that they initiated the process to evacuate immediately after the request, but “unfortunately, due to a technical problem with the flight at the last moment, the diversion was not possible as planned".