Mall turns into virtual power plant in green push

Vala, outside Helsingborg in southern Sweden, is already equipped with solar panels, a reserve generator and back-up batteries that within seconds can be used when the mall is disconnected from the grid. Neither customers or tenants should be able to tell, by flick of the light or any kind of startup noise, that the reserve has been activated, said technical director Fredrik Arvidsson. A final decision to join the markets is yet to be taken, he said.