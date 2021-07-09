Malta bans tourists not fully vaccinated against Covid as cases double everyday

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
He was speaking after the small Mediterranean island saw a doubling of new cases of COVID-19 every day since Monday.
To date, tourists could come to Malta if they were fully vaccinated or could produce a negative PCR test. The only exception being British tourists who already needed to be fully vaccinated because of the prevalence of the Delta variant there.
Fearne said the recent spike in new cases had been among visitors who, while having produced a negative test before boarding the plane, were unvaccinated.
The majority of them were young people attending English language schools. Such schools will be ordered closed from Wednesday.