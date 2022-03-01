1 min read.Updated: 01 Mar 2022, 04:42 PM ISTLivemint
We were told that they would welcome us and they are falling under our armoured vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass: Read the text
NEW YORK :
"Mama, I am in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I am afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians. We were told that they would welcome us and they are falling under our armoured vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass. They call us fascists. Mama this is so hard," read a Russian soldier's text to his mother.
Ukraine's ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya flagged this message at the UN General Assembly session.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded, "The fighting in Ukraine must stop. Enough is enough."
Representatives of more than 100 countries are expected to speak over three days as the UN decides if it will support a resolution that demands Russia immediately withdraws its troops from Ukraine. A vote is expected Wednesday, and it must reach a two-thirds threshold to pass.
