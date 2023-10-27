Richa Chadha to be honored with 'Chevalier dans l'ordre des Arts et des Lettres' at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is commencing on Friday and will be featuring an extensive selection of over 250 films from across the globe over a 10-day period.

As reported by ANI, This cinematic extravaganza will take place at the Jio World Centre, a multifunctional complex situated in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) of Mumbai, comprising a convention center, a theatre, and a concert hall.

The festival is committed to putting a spotlight on the latest films and emerging voices in the realm of South Asian cinema. The focal point of this year's festival is the South Asia Competition, which aligns with the festival's fresh perspective to establish itself as a center for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent.

The curation stands out with more than 40 World Premieres, 45 Asia Premieres, and 70 South Asia Premieres, setting a record with an impressive 1000 submissions for the South Asia program.

Directors Mani Ratnam and Luca Guadagnino are set to receive the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award at the 2023 Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, as officially disclosed by the festival organizers, ANI reported.

Mani Ratnam is an esteemed and widely acclaimed figure in the realm of Indian cinema. He has left an indelible imprint with his notable works, which include movies like “Nayakan," “Roja," “Bombay," “Iruvar," “Dil Se...," “Alaipayuthey," and “Guru."

Luca Guadagnino is the auteur director responsible for crafting some of the most highly praised films in the past twenty years. His notable works include “A Bigger Splash," “Call Me By Your Name," “Suspiria," and “Challengers."

Actor Richa Chadha is set to be honoured with the prestigious title of 'Chevalier dans l'ordre des Arts et des Lettres' by the French government, in recognition of her remarkable contributions to the arts.

The award will be presented by Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, the Consul General of France in Mumbai, during an event scheduled for October 28, coinciding with the sidelines of the Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival.

Richa Chadha's critically acclaimed movie "Masaan," released in 2015, was a collaborative effort between India and France. The film had the honour of being showcased in the "Un Certain Regard" section of the Cannes Film Festival in the same year and received two prestigious awards.

Tannishtha Chatterjee's 'Yellow Bus' is now gearing up for a screening at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The film is situated in a Middle Eastern city with a desert landscape serving as the backdrop. 'Yellow Bus' narrates the tale of Ananda, brought to life by Tannishtha, portraying a migrant mother full of hope until a devastating life-altering event shatters her world.

Aside from Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the event will witness the attendance of numerous prominent celebrities, notable figures from the industry, and accomplished filmmakers. Among the notable names expected to grace the occasion are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kamal Hassan, Mani Ratnam, Luca Guadagnino, Hansal Mehta, Ektaa Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anurag Kashyap, Manushi Chillar, Ali Fazal, and many others.

(With inputs from ANI)

