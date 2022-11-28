Man, 27, undergoes toes amputation, 30 operations after a mosquito bite

Man, 27, undergoes toes amputation, 30 operations after a mosquito bite1 min read . 10:51 PM IST
He suffered from a whole host of issues including suffering from liver, kidney, heart and lung failure at various moments.
A single mosquito bite has left a man miserable, who had to go through 30 operations and finally slipped into a coma.
27-year-old German man Sebastian Rotschke, who was bitten by an Asian tiger mosquito during summer of 2021, had blood poisoning from it and was admitted to an intensive care unit and spent four weeks in Coma.
He suffered from a whole host of issues including suffering from liver, kidney, heart and lung failure at various moments. He even went through skin transplant
Sebastian said, told Daily Star, "I haven't been abroad. The bite must have happened here."
The Asian tiger mosquito is currently known to be spreading in Germany
Sebastian said: "Then the pure escalation began. I became bedridden, barely made it to the bathroom, had a fever, couldn't eat. I thought it was coming to an end.
"Suddenly I saw that my grey sweatpants were completely soaked. All of a sudden, a huge abscess had formed on my left thigh."
After having over 30 operations, he now has two of his toes partially amputated. But he said he "fine so far".
He warned others as he said: "Go to the doctor in good time – it’s better to have one too many than too few. Even a small sting can become fatal!"
