Man ‘accidentally’ destroys NFT worth ₹1 crore, loses a third of his net worth2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 05:36 PM IST
- The NFT that the collector destroyed cost 77 Ether or about ₹1 crore. The man has stated that he destroyed the NFT while ‘he was being too careful trying to wrap it’.
A man ‘accidentally’ destroyed his CryptoPunk #685, a Non Fungible Transfer (NFT) asset he had bought weeks ago. The man took to micro-blogging site Twitter to talk about the debacle.
