Man accused of allowing strangers rape his wife for 10 years after drugging her

  • All the accused – aged between 26 and 74 – allegedly raped the 72-year-old woman for almost a decade who was so heavily sedated she was not aware of the abuse.

Livemint
Updated3 Sep 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Representative image (PC-File)(HT_PRINT)

A French pensioner went on trial in the southern city of France's Avignon on September 2 for allegedly allowing scores of strangers to rape his wife after he drugged her, AFP reported.

In addition, 50 men—recruited online—are also being tried alongside the main suspect, Dominique P, a former employee at France's state-owned power utility company EDF.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Sanjoy Roy to plead ‘not guilty’, says report

92 rapes committed by 72 men

According to police, a total of 92 rapes were committed by 72 men, 51 of whom were identified. The report also states that all the accused – aged between 26 and 74 – allegedly raped the 72-year-old woman for almost a decade who was so heavily sedated she was not aware of the abuse.

The victim's lawyer, Stephane Babonneau, mentioned that the presiding judge, Roger Arata, announced that all hearings would be public, granting the woman her wish for "complete publicity until the end" of the court case.

“She wants to raise awareness, as widely as possible, of what happened to her so that events like these never happen again,” Babonneau said.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Was RG Kar crime scene altered? Police say...

While another of her attorneys, Antoine Camus, said the trial would nonetheless be “a horrible ordeal” for her.

“For the first time, she will have to live through the rapes that she endured over 10 years,” he told AFP.

The victim arrived at the court supported by her three children and didn't want a trial behind closed doors as she believed it was what her attackers would have wanted.

Also Read | ED files money laundering case in RG Kar hospital corruption probe

Dominique P, who claimed he was raped by a male nurse when he was nine, was ready to face “his family and his wife”, his lawyer Beatrice Zavarro told AFP on Monday.

He was also charged with a 1991 murder and rape and an attempted rape in 1999, to which he admitted after DNA testing. The trial is expected to last until December 20.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldMan accused of allowing strangers rape his wife for 10 years after drugging her

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue