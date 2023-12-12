A resident of New Hampshire faces allegations of sending threatening text messages to kill a presidential candidate in advance of a planned campaign event on Monday, according to federal prosecutors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by AP, the US Attorney's office chose not to disclose the candidate's name. Nevertheless, a representative for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy confirmed on Monday that the threatening text messages were aimed at his campaign.

“We are grateful to law enforcement for their swiftness and professionalism in handling this matter and pray for the safety of all Americans," Stefan Mychajliw, deputy communications director, said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tyler Anderson, a 30-year-old resident of Dover, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with sending a threat using interstate commerce. During his initial court appearance on Monday, Anderson remained silent except for acknowledging his understanding of the proceedings when prompted by the judge. His court-appointed attorney opted not to provide comments after the hearing, and a detention hearing has been set for Thursday.

As per court documents, the individual received a text message from the candidate's campaign on Friday, informing him about Monday's breakfast event in Portsmouth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response, the campaign staff received two threatening text messages, as outlined in an affidavit from an FBI agent. One message conveyed a threat to shoot the candidate in the head, while the other threatened to kill everyone present at the event and desecrate their corpses.

“The cellphone number was traced to the man," the FBI said. “Agents executed a search warrant at the man's home on Saturday. The texts were found in a deleted folder," the affidavit said, AP reported.

The man told the FBI in an interview that he had sent similar texts to “multiple other campaigns," the affidavit said. The document includes a screenshot of texts threatening a mass shooting in response to an invitation to see a candidate “who isn't afraid to tell it like it is." Republican Chris Christie calls his events “Tell it Like It Is Town Halls."

In a released statement, a representative for the Christie campaign expressed gratitude to law enforcement authorities for addressing the threats.

The charge carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison, a maximum of three years of supervised release, and a fine that could reach $250,000.

(With inputs from AP) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.