Man breaks furniture in rage after wife buys ₹20,000 dishwasher without permission: Social media reacts, ‘Divorce him’

A woman faced her husband’s rage over buying a dishwasher without permission. He broke many things in their home after an argument over the dishwasher. The incident occurred in Guangdong province, southern China. The video was posted online earlier in January.

It quickly went viral on Chinese social media. The woman bought a dishwasher without telling her husband. She explained that washing utensils in winter was painful because the tap water was very cold. According to her, her husband never helps with washing dishes.

The conflict started when a worker arrived at their rented flat to install the machine. The husband demanded that the order be cancelled, saying the family could not afford the extra water and electricity costs. The woman refused, insisting the dishwasher was affordable.

When she stopped the worker from leaving, the husband became extremely angry. He smashed furniture and household items in the living room. The woman recorded the damage and later ran out of the house crying. She spent the night alone in a hotel.

Later, in another video, the woman described what had happened.

The rage over a dishwasher

“My husband said that I pushed him, but I did not. He was also irritated by my anger. Then he said that I should not push him anymore. Because of this, he became extremely angry. In that rage, he completely lost control and smashed things in the house,” she says in the video.

“The dishwasher cost 1,519 yuan (nearly ₹20,000) after the discount. It can wash dishes, fruits and even pots. I felt it was very convenient. A dishwasher is something that has been used for many years. So, I thought it was good value for money. That is why I bought it. However, he kept opposing it and did not agree at all,” she continues.

“When he smashed things in the house, the installation worker was still there. He kept telling the worker to leave. The worker said that it was his job and that he could not just leave like that,” the woman says.

“Then I told the worker that I would pay him and asked him not to install it for now. After that, I paid him all the fees, including the visit fee and the installation-related charges,” she adds.

Social media reactions The video received mixed comments. While some thought she should consider divorce, others believed the husband was triggered by the tough economic situation in China.

“Your husband is definitely wrong. He's emotionally unstable and even smashed things in the living room; he's not a good person. But, considering your living environment and the fact that only one of you works and you're in debt, is this dishwasher really necessary?” asked one user on Douyin, where the video was uploaded.

“It's not because you disobeyed him and got angry this time. The current economic climate is tough; making money is really difficult. Earning over 10,000 yuan ( ₹1.30 lakh) isn't as easy as you think, and even for a family of four, 10,000 yuan is barely enough. You two should understand each other. This might just be the final straw that broke the camel's back,” posted another user.

Another user suggested, “You'd better reflect on what your husband has done for you. Think back and see if he loves you or if it was a choice he had no other option but to make because of you. Logically speaking, there are some things he should have bought voluntarily. You are also your parents' child. If they knew that the person you chose has made your life full of hardship, they would be even more upset.”

To this, the woman replied, “He loves me too; he even bought me an Apple iPhone 17. But, I don't understand why he would not buy me a dishwasher.”

Another user wrote, “Sister, don't keep a husband like that. Why not get a divorce? You're so pretty, you can divorce him and marry anyone you want.”

“I don't think it's really about the dishwasher. You know, the conflict you just experienced was just the trigger. First, find out about his work situation, like whether his company is planning layoffs,” came from another.

Clarification The couple later posted another video and read out statements to clarify the situation.

“There were quite a few misunderstandings surrounding what happened earlier. At that time, our communication was not handled properly, and the full background and sequence of events were not clearly explained. This led to some misinterpretations. We feel genuinely sorry about that and sincerely apologise,” the woman said while reading out the statement.

“We are just ordinary people who genuinely love life. We fell in love freely and have been married for more than 10 years. In everyday life, small frictions are inevitable. In family life and household responsibilities, women often take on more, yet this is frequently overlooked,” the husband said.

He also dismissed rumours that the family had debts of 200,000 yuan ( ₹26 lakh).

First, my wife did not spend 200,000 yuan on medical treatment. Second, we do not have debts of 200,000 yuan. He also clarified that the family did not frequently eat at Haidilao, China's largest restaurant chain. Whenever they go there, they use discounts and coupons.

“Her mobile phone was also bought by herself last year with the money she earned by saving carefully. Before buying the phone, she discussed it with me and we agreed on it together,” the husband said.