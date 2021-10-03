A military veteran has become a hero on social media after he used a dustbin to successfully fight off and capture a crocodile in his garden in Florida. In a nail-biting video the former Army veteran, Eugene Bozzi confronted a 6-foot crocodile with the trash bin to protect himself from the reptile. In the 1-minute long video, the man is seen inching closer to the crocodile with an open trash can as the reptile hissed loudly and moved backward. Bozzi then successfully got the crocodile's head inside the pail, and he snapped the lid over it and managed to lift the bin upright as the crocodile flailed its tail around before being trapped inside.

After securing the crocodile, the Florida man took the trash bin into a bushy area and kicked the bin down near a lake, and ran off as the reptile crawled out.

Man catches alligator with garbage bin! pic.twitter.com/d2E1euQgYk — Ahadun Ahad (@AhadunAhad11111) October 2, 2021

With Bozzi's this act of bravery has made him a hero on social media. He told USA Today that he decided to capture the crocodile because several children were playing in the neighbourhood.

"The only thing that came to my mind was to protect my kids and the other children outside," Bozzi told USA Today.

He said he still is absorbing all the social media attention he has gotten from it, but he doesn't feel like a hero.

