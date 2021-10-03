Man captures crocodile using a trash bin, releases it in a lake. Watch video

A military veteran has become a hero on social media after he used a dustbin to successfully fight off and capture a crocodile in his garden in Florida. In a nail-biting video the former Army veteran, Eugene Bozzi confronted a 6-foot crocodile with the trash bin to protect himself from the reptile. In the 1-minute long video, the man is seen inching closer to the crocodile with an open trash can as the reptile hissed loudly and moved backward. Bozzi then successfully got the crocodile's head inside the pail, and he snapped the lid over it and managed to lift the bin upright as the crocodile flailed its tail around before being trapped inside.

