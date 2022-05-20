Man celebrates golden jubilee of eating over 32,000 McDonald's Big Mac burger since 19721 min read . 08:24 AM IST
- The man ate McDonald's Big Mac almost every day in the past 50 years, missing only eight days over the last half-century
A US man celebrated his golden jubilee not with his wife, but with his love for McDonald's Big Macs. Donald Gorske has earned Guinness World Records for 32,340 Big Macs for the past 50 years.
"Don Gorske (USA) just celebrated 50 years of eating a Big Mac every day," Guinness wrote.
The man ate McDonald's Big Mac almost every day in the past 50 years, missing only eight days over the last half-century.
"17 May 2022, marked the 50th anniversary of him eating the McDonald’s burger almost daily (missing only eight days over the last half-century). More often than not, he actually eats two Big Macs a day!," Guinness wrote on Instagram.
"When I like something, I stick with it all the time," Gorske told Guinness.
It was May 17, 1972, Gorske had his first burger in Wisconsin. While grabbing the first bite, Gorske told Guinness, " In that moment I said I am going to probably eat these for the rest of my life".
However, Gorske's record for the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime was first officially recognized in 1999 at 15,490. Since then, his record has more than doubled. In 2021, Guinness updated the total to 32,340.
Gorske went down to his local McDonald’s restaurant in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, USA to celebrate his Big Mac-iversary.
"I'll probably be eating Big Macs every day for the rest of my life," Gorske said
Guinness said that even after eating more than 30,000 burgers, Gorske has good health, attributing it to about six-miles-a-day walk.
