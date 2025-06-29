Man gets drunk in Thailand: You won’t believe what he swallowed and thought it was a dream

A 29-year-old Chinese man named Yan swallowed a 15cm coffee spoon while drunk in Thailand. However, he thought it was a dream.

Months later, in Shanghai, he went to the doctor thinking he had swallowed plastic from takeaway food. The doctor instead found the spoon lodged in his small intestine, the South China Morning Post reported.

It was dangerously placed, and any movement could have caused bleeding or infection. Yan then remembered trying to use the spoon to make himself vomit while drunk in a hotel room.

The spoon slipped into his throat, and he blacked out due to alcohol. When he woke up, he thought it was just a dream and blamed his stomach pain on vomiting.

For six months, he carried on with normal life, including workouts, without realising the truth. The shocking discovery came only during a medical check-up in June, according to SCMP.

Doctors found it difficult to remove it because of its slippery surface and position.

On June 18, surgeons at Zhongshan Hospital used a special method with two forceps to drag the spoon into the stomach and then remove it. The surgery lasted 90 minutes and was successful. Doctors successfully removed the spoon without surgery, and Yan has since recovered fully.

The man, now discharged, is thankful the spoon was discovered by chance.

