A Twitter user shared the screenshot of an unusual email. It’s an email he received from his own email account after his laptop had been stolen. The person who had stolen his laptop sent him an email to justify the situation that forced them to steal the device.

“I know I stole your laptop yesterday. I needed the money as I have been struggling to make ends meet. I see that you were busy with a research proposal. I have attached it and if the are any other files that you need please alert me before Monday 12:00 since I have found a customer (sic)," the email read.

They stole my laptop last night and they sent me an email using my email, I have mixed emotions now.😩 pic.twitter.com/pYt6TVbV1J — GOD GULUVA (@Zweli_Thixo) October 30, 2022

The tweet received more than 2,3 lakh likes on Twitter, and users have pushed out mixed reactions. One of them wrote, “I would have responded with “I’m not worried about not getting my laptop back cause I built a tracker into it. So the police will find it regardless whether it’s the location you’re sending this email from, or your customer’s.Have a nice day (sic)."

Some users shared similar experiences. One user wrote, “We once had my friends phone stolen after an all white party event. It was the only one we had been taking photos on all night so we asked the thief to please just send the photos. 3am my phone started buzzing with our pictures sometimes thieves are somewhat nice (sic)."

“Why not make him same offer as the supposed buyer he found (sic)," wondered another user.

“So you know now, that they were truly in dire need of money without having lost their morals or being "a bad person". Trying to minimize your loss is kind of sweet, I think. Hopefully people realize, what capitalism is doing to us (sic)," wrote another.

On the other hand, not everyone believed it was a genuine post. One of the users shared a similar screenshot and claimed that the user copied it “word by word" just for sake of “content".

