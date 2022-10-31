Man gets emotional message from thief who stole his laptop2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 11:04 AM IST
‘I know I stole your laptop yesterday…’ the thief started his message on this note.
‘I know I stole your laptop yesterday…’ the thief started his message on this note.
A Twitter user shared the screenshot of an unusual email. It’s an email he received from his own email account after his laptop had been stolen. The person who had stolen his laptop sent him an email to justify the situation that forced them to steal the device.