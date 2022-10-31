Man gets emotional message from thief who stole his laptop

The tweet received more than 2,3 lakh likes on Twitter, and users have pushed out mixed reactions. One of them wrote, “I would have responded with “I’m not worried about not getting my laptop back cause I built a tracker into it. So the police will find it regardless whether it’s the location you’re sending this email from, or your customer’s.Have a nice day (sic)."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}