Man goes missing after causing car crash that turns his girlfriend paraplegic and burdened with massive medical bill

A Chinese woman was left paralysed after a car crash caused by her boyfriend. Now, the boyfriend has gone missing.

The accident happened while 25-year-old Bai was travelling with Zhang’s family in Gansu province on April 5. Zhang was driving when he got distracted during a turn.

The car hit a truck head-on and another car behind it. Police said Zhang was mainly at fault for driving into the wrong lane. Zhang and his family had only minor injuries. However, Bai suffered serious spinal damage and multiple fractures.

Bai is now paraplegic. The couple had planned to get engaged and marry in 2026. At first, Zhang promised to marry her and care for her. He and his family visited her in the hospital and said they would support her.

Zhang told her, “We will get married after you recover.” But, just three months later, Zhang left her. His actions shocked social media, with many calling it heartless and cruel.

At first, Zhang and his family helped. When Bai was moved to a rehab hospital, they disappeared. They stopped visiting, stopped talking and gave no more money.

“I asked his mother on WeChat if I could see him. At that time, I had suddenly become paraplegic and was abandoned. I completely broke down,” the South China Morning Post quoted Bai as saying.

Bai is now fully dependent on others. She suffers from nerve pain and cannot care for herself. Her first treatment cost around 300,000 yuan (nearly ₹36 lakh).

Zhang’s family gave only one-third. She still needs more surgeries, costing another 300,000 to 400,000 yuan.

Her savings are gone. Her parents are poor farmers and cannot help much. Bai is thinking of taking legal action. She says she cannot stop her treatment to wait for the court case.

She wants Zhang’s side to pay for her medical needs now as she continues to struggle both physically and emotionally.

“The only thing I can do now is demand that the other party pay the medical expenses in advance,” she said.

Bai can go for legal actions Lawyer Zhang Yonghui said Zhang must pay compensation as he was mainly responsible for the car accident. Even if he disappears, Bai can still take legal action and investigate his assets.

Bai’s situation has moved many online. One person said he should face criminal charges. Another quoted an old saying: “When trouble comes, even close ones run away.”

“Let him bear the criminal responsibility,” SCMP quoted a social media user as commenting.