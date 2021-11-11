1 min read.Updated: 11 Nov 2021, 02:06 PM ISTLivemint
A San Franciso-based blogger and founder of wearable devices Pavlok, Maneesh Sethi, hired a woman who would slap him every time he veered toward Facebook
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to a viral video in which a woman gave a slap to a man for using Facebook. A San Franciso-based blogger and founder of wearable devices Pavlok, Maneesh Sethi, hired a woman who would slap him every time he veered toward Facebook. Sethi hired the woman through a US classified advertisements website Craigslist. He offered $8 an hour for the job that required the person to work sitting next to him and slap him if he opens Facebook.
Sethi wrote in a blog post that his productivity increased to 98% from 35-40% after hiring a woman named Kara. While Sethi's experiment is nine years old, but it has finally caught the attention of billionaire Elon Musk.
Thereafter, Sethi responded saying, "I'm the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols Elon posted? Time will tell".
Oh hey, I'm the guy in the picture! This was the foundation for a company I built, @pavlok , which zaps customers (with electric shock) for sleeping in or wasting time on facebook. Nice.
Sethi's Pavlok wristband helps a person to adopt productive habits and quit bad habits. It sends an electric shock if someone tries to oversleep, eat too much fast food, bites nail, smoke a cigarette. According to Pavlock, 20,000 people have permanently broken their bad habits by using the device.
