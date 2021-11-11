Man hires woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook; Elon Musk reacts

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A San Franciso-based blogger and founder of wearable devices Pavlok, Maneesh Sethi, hired a woman who would slap him every time he veered toward Facebook
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to a viral video in which a woman gave a slap to a man for using Facebook. A San Franciso-based blogger and founder of wearable devices Pavlok, Maneesh Sethi, hired a woman who would slap him every time he veered toward Facebook. Sethi hired the woman through a US classified advertisements website Craigslist. He offered $8 an hour for the job that required the person to work sitting next to him and slap him if he opens Facebook.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reacted to a viral video in which a woman gave a slap to a man for using Facebook. A San Franciso-based blogger and founder of wearable devices Pavlok, Maneesh Sethi, hired a woman who would slap him every time he veered toward Facebook. Sethi hired the woman through a US classified advertisements website Craigslist. He offered $8 an hour for the job that required the person to work sitting next to him and slap him if he opens Facebook.
Sethi wrote in a blog post that his productivity increased to 98% from 35-40% after hiring a woman named Kara. While Sethi's experiment is nine years old, but it has finally caught the attention of billionaire Elon Musk.
Sethi wrote in a blog post that his productivity increased to 98% from 35-40% after hiring a woman named Kara. While Sethi's experiment is nine years old, but it has finally caught the attention of billionaire Elon Musk.
Elon Musk replied to a tweet about Sethi's story with two fire emojis.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Elon Musk replied to a tweet about Sethi's story with two fire emojis.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Thereafter, Sethi responded saying, "I'm the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols Elon posted? Time will tell".
Thereafter, Sethi responded saying, "I'm the guy in this picture. Is @elonmusk giving me two emojis the highest I'll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols Elon posted? Time will tell".
He also tweeted, "First nomad list, then Elon emojiing my slapping story, today's just my day isn't it."
Sethi's Pavlok wristband helps a person to adopt productive habits and quit bad habits. It sends an electric shock if someone tries to oversleep, eat too much fast food, bites nail, smoke a cigarette. According to Pavlock, 20,000 people have permanently broken their bad habits by using the device.
Sethi's Pavlok wristband helps a person to adopt productive habits and quit bad habits. It sends an electric shock if someone tries to oversleep, eat too much fast food, bites nail, smoke a cigarette. According to Pavlock, 20,000 people have permanently broken their bad habits by using the device.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!