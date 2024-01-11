An unidentified Air Canada passenger reportedly boarded a flight only to jump out of the cabin door instead of sitting on his seat at Toronto Pearson International Airport on January 8, according to a report published by The New York Post.

Before the flight took off for Dubai, the passenger “boarded the Boeing 747 normally" but he did not take his seat. He jumped off and fell 20 feet to the tarmac. After the incident, the Air Canada passenger sustained injuries.

The incident prompted calls to Peel Regional Police and other emergency services, airline officials told Global News.

According to the Air Canada website, the Boeing 747's takeoff was delayed by almost six hours due to the incident, while staff members attended to the passenger and investigated the matter.

“All our approved boarding and cabin operating procedures were followed. We worked with the airline, Peel Regional Police, and Peel EMS to provide support and to determine the immediate needs," the airline spokesperson confirmed to Global News.

It's unclear how serious his injuries are and whether the passenger's disruptive behavior resulted in an arrest.

A few days ago, a 16-year-old traveler on an Air Canada flight assaulted a family member. The unusual circumstance forced a dramatic detour and prolonged the passengers' wait by three hours.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police released a press statement saying that Air Canada Flight 137 was traveling from Toronto to Calgary at the time of the event, NYP reported.

Due to "an unruly passenger on board who had assaulted a passenger," police said, the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport was notified at 12:20 p.m. local time of an aircraft diversion to Winnipeg.

The 16-year-old was allegedly restrained by other passengers and airline employees, according to the authorities.

The teen was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for a medical examination, and it was also mentioned that the family member was treated for "minor physical injuries" sustained during the flight. Though the attack's motivation is still unknown, no additional injuries were reported.

