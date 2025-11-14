Man loses job with ₹6.23 lakh monthly salary: Wife leaves husband after he fails to fund her luxurious life

A 43-year-old law graduate has gone viral in China after revealing that his wife had left him when he lost his high-paying job.

The man, identified as Qianqian, earlier worked at a state-owned company and earned about 50,000 yuan ( ₹6.23 lakh) a month, according to 163.com. According to Qianqian, the marriage left him empty in more ways than one.

The man sold his flat to keep up with her spending. Still, he ended up with no shared property at the time of divorce. They got intimate only 7-8 times in seven years.

The man spent most of his income on his wife, whom he described as very beautiful. Five years ago, he lost his job for unknown reasons. He has since worked as a delivery rider, earning under 10,000 yuan ( ₹1.24 lakh) a month.

After his income dropped, his wife demanded a divorce. Qianqian said she loved his money, not him. The woman did not work. She lived a luxurious lifestyle funded by Qianqian.

She often bought the same clothes in three colours. She once bought two designer bags costing over 15,000 yuan ( ₹1.87 lakh) each.

She used costly facial creams even on her hands and feet. The woman took expensive supplements to stay slim and underwent cosmetic procedures several times.

“She is the woman I have loved most. Once I thought I would never forget her because I loved her so deeply,” Qianqian said.

“After feeling pain for some time, one day I suddenly realised that she actually does not love me, but instead my willingness to support her materialistic desire,” he added.

One married for looks, the other for money Qianqian and his former wife first met online while playing games. He was aware that many other men were trying to impress her because of her attractive looks.

“She finally chose me, not because she liked my personality or my look, but because I was quite ready to give her money for whatever she wanted to buy,” Qianqian said.

At the same time, Qianqian also liked her only for her looks.

“My goal at that time was to occupy her. My dream was to marry her. I did not think much about whether she liked me or not,” he said.

Now, he says the quiet suits him. He feels lonely yet free.