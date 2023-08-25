‘Man of complicated fate’: Russian President Putin breaks silence on Wagner chief Prigozhin's death1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:58 AM IST
Russian President Putin offers condolences after plane crash that reportedly killed mercenary boss Prigozhin and others.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday finally broke his silence on the plane crash that reportedly killed mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and other senior members of the Wagner paramilitary group. He offered his sincere condolences to the families of all the victims.