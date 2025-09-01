Man rams his car into gates of Russian consulate in Sydney, gets arrested

The Australian police on Monday said that they have arrested a man after he rammed his car into the gates of the Russian consulate in Sydney, reported Reuters.

Officers attempted to speak to the driver before he drove his vehicle into the gates, New South Wales police said in a statement.

Police stated that officers responded shortly after 8 am (2200 GMT) to reports of an unauthorised vehicle parked in the driveway of an address on Fullerton Street that corresponded with the location of the Russian consulate.

A neighbour who witnessed the incident said, as quoted by Reuters, he saw the car force its way through the gates after the driver was instructed to step out of the vehicle.

"The policemen continued to ask him to get out of the car, he didn't get out of the car. They drew their firearms," Reuters quoted him as saying, who added, "It was quite dramatic on a Monday morning."

Australian networks Sky News and Nine showed a white SUV with a smashed window abandoned next to a Russian flagpole on the grounds of the consulate in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra.

According to an eyewitness video of the incident viewed by Reuters, police shouted at the man in the car inside the grounds, stating, "Get out of the car now."

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 39-year-old man, while a 24-year-old constable received an injury to his hand.

Eyewitness, Tim Enright, a construction worker, was on the roof of a nearby building at the time of the incident. He saw a police officer taking photos of a car parked near the consulate around 8 am.

He added he then heard sirens and a police helicopter arrived at the scene. A flatbed truck later took a white SUV from the grounds of the consulate, a Reuters witness said.

The consulate was briefly closed before reopening, said people behind a police cordon who had Monday visa appointments.