Man sells flat he doesn’t own, cheats close friends of nearly ₹1 crore: Social media reacts

A Shanghai man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for an elaborate property fraud. He deceived his close friends of nearly three decades out of more than 700,000 yuan ( ₹97 lakh), the South China Morning Post reported. He sold a flat that he didn’t own. Here’s how he did it.

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The man, identified as Sun, had previously owned two shops, both of which failed. He also had a prior conviction for fraud and served time in prison before his release in 2017. Despite his troubled history, a married couple of migrant workers continued to support him generously for years.

They provided meals, financial assistance and emotional support throughout that period. The couple had known Sun for close to three decades and trusted him deeply, according to SCMP.

To them, Sun appeared well-connected and financially stable. He falsely claimed a cousin on a local village committee held significant influence. When the couple sought help finding an affordable home in Shanghai, Sun immediately exploited their trust. He told them he had access to discounted properties through his connections.

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From 2023 onwards, Sun collected more than 700,000 yuan from the couple in staged instalments. He insisted that the funds were payments and loans to be deducted from the final purchase price.

Two years later, he told them he had secured a relocation flat. He then demanded an additional 400,000 yuan ( ₹55 lakh) to finalise the deal.

The flat, however, belonged to someone else entirely. Sun identified a long-vacant unit in a resettlement housing estate. He hired a locksmith, claiming to have lost his keys. He replaced the lock without showing any proof of ownership.

He then took the couple to view the property, handed them the new keys and signed a fraudulent sales contract with them.

The real owner, surnamed Wang, had left the flat vacant for over three months while seeking tenants. The deception unravelled in May 2025 when Wang arrived with a prospective tenant and found his key no longer worked.

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Surveillance footage confirmed the lock had been changed. Wang reported the matter to the police immediately.

After his arrest, Sun admitted he had already spent the entire sum on debts and living expenses. Recovery of the money appeared unlikely. The couple had not yet paid the remaining balance, bringing their total losses to over 700,000 yuan.

A local court sentenced Sun to 10 years and 3 months in prison. A fine of 100,000 yuan (nearly ₹14 lakh) was also imposed. According to the publication, it is not immediately known whether the locksmith was penalised.

Social Media Reactions The case generated significant outrage across mainland Chinese social media.

“Avoid property deals that don’t go through formal channels. Relevant documents should be verified, and people should not blindly trust referrals from acquaintances,” SCMP quoted one user as advising.

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Another user commented, “Sun lacks a conscience. He is ungrateful and should kneel, apologise to the couple, and dedicate his life to atonement.”

“The poor couple likely trusted their friend and did not verify the property ownership certificate,” came from another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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China Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. World News Home Man sells flat he doesn’t own, cheats close friends of nearly ₹1 crore: Social media reacts