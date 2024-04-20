Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Man sets himself on fire outside Manhattan court amid Donald Trump's ‘hush money’ trial

Man sets himself on fire outside Manhattan court amid Donald Trump's ‘hush money’ trial

Livemint

Man self-immolates outside US Manhattan courthouse amid Trump's trial.

A person is covered in flames outside the courthouse where former US President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial is underway.

A gruesome scene occurred outside the US Manhattan courthouse wherein a man lit himself on fire during former US President Donald Trump's criminal trial.

According to an international media report, the incident took place at a park outside the courthouse, where protests of Trump's trial have been taking place this week.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the man set himself on fire, followed by another person with a fire extinguisher who put out the blaze.

Who is Stormy Daniels linked with Donald Trump's hush money criminal trials?

According to a witness, the man had made statements of a political nature before setting himself on fire.

It is not clear whether the incident is related to Trump's trial.

US polls 2024: Can Donald Trump still become president if convicted?

The New York Police Department said the man, who they identified as Max Azzarello of St. Augustine, Florida, did not appear to be targeting Trump or others involved in the trial.

About Donald Trump's case:

The final jurors were seated on Friday in Trump's hush money trail. The appellate judge has rejected the former president’s latest bid to halt the case. The jury has now set the stage for opening arguments on Monday in a case stemming from hush money paid to a porn star.

‘Genocide Joe’ slogans raised at Pennsylvania rally gets Donald Trump's backing

Trump is accused of covering up a $130,000 payment his then-lawyer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she says they had a decade earlier.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and denies any such encounter with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in three other criminal cases as well, but this is the only one certain to go to trial ahead of the November 5 election. Trump denies wrongdoing and claims the cases are part of a political “witch hunt" against him.

Notably, a conviction would not bar him from office.

