Man shares picture of massive paperwork for Schengen visa, netizens shocked

Man shares picture of massive paperwork for Schengen visa, netizens shocked2 min read . 08:28 AM IST
A Twitter user has shared his experience of applying for Schengen Visa for foreign travel by sharing a photo of his required paperwork.
People often wish to have smooth-running process for applying for foreign travel visas as it can also be a lengthy and struggling exercise. A Twitter user has shared his experience of applying for Schengen Visa for foreign travel by sharing a photo of his required paperwork.
In the picture posted by user named Saptarshi Prakash, a pile of paperwork can be seen required for Schengen visa. This massive bundle of documents have left internet users baffled.
“Applying for a tourist visa to one of the most developed countries of the world. This is amount of paper I m supposed to carry to prove that I have the money to stay there and come back," the user wrote in the caption.
Take a look at the post below:-
Saptarshi Prakash posted the picture on August 6 and since then, it has garnered nearly 5,000 likes, more than 300 retweets and numerous reactions in the comment sections. Many people were shocked to see this massive stack of paperwork and compared it with PhD thesis or manuscript of a book.
One user commented, ""This is just one of the reasons why I prefer to have luxury experiences in India itself. (Too tiresome for the entire visa process, jetlag, immigration lines at airports, etc)" A third referenced his own experience with visa applications and added, “I feel you man. Visa stuff is just so frustrating."
“Bank statement, three years of ITR (income tax return), pay slips and tons of other things. Sure, it includes those Swiggy transactions as well. I wonder when they will make it(visa process) digital," another user reacted.
A third user also suggested Saptarshi Prakash to create a combined pdf for these documents. “I am confused. Why not just create a combined PDF and store it on the drive? It's not like you have to deposit these printouts anywhere. If someone asks for it, you can simply show the soft copy?!"
“I remember applying for US business Visa and docs I had to carry were ITR of last three years, current offer letter, recommendation letter, old employment docs, bank statements, passport, adhar, flight tickets, PAN etc. Still they refused, as per them I might not come back," said a fourth user while sharing his own experience.
