Man spends ₹12 lakh to become a dog. Know how it became possible
- Zeppet has created a customised dog costume for the man. The entire costume costs around 2 million and it took Zeppet 40 days to fashion it.
Spending millions of dollars to look like certain celebrities or even barbie dolls is not unheard of. But in a bizarre event, a Japanese man has spent ₹ 12 lakh (2 million Yen) to look like a dog. The netizen went beserk when Twitter user @toco_eevee posted his pictures in the new avatar. As per news reports, the transformation was made possible due to a professional agency called Zeppet.
Local Japanese news outlet news.mynavi, said that Zeppet has created a customised “collie" (a breed of dog) costume for Toko. The entire costume costs around 2 million and it took Zeppet 40 days to fashion it.
Toko told news.mynaviand said, “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog."
On how flexible the costume is, Toko said, “There are restrictions, but you can move it. However, if you move it too much, it will not look like a dog."
Toko even has his own YouTube channel where in one video he can be seen asking viewers for “requests for the video you would like to see."
