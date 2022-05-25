Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Man spends 12 lakh to become a dog. Know how it became possible

Man spends 12 lakh to become a dog. Know how it became possible

The entire costume is estimated to have costed more than 12 lakh (2 million Yen) and took 40 days to make.
1 min read . 05:59 PM ISTLivemint

  • Zeppet has created a customised dog costume for the man. The entire costume costs around 2 million and it took Zeppet 40 days to fashion it.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Spending millions of dollars to look like certain celebrities or even barbie dolls is not unheard of. But in a bizarre event, a Japanese man has spent 12 lakh (2 million Yen) to look like a dog. The netizen went beserk when Twitter user @toco_eevee posted his pictures in the new avatar. As per news reports, the transformation was made possible due to a professional agency called Zeppet.

Spending millions of dollars to look like certain celebrities or even barbie dolls is not unheard of. But in a bizarre event, a Japanese man has spent 12 lakh (2 million Yen) to look like a dog. The netizen went beserk when Twitter user @toco_eevee posted his pictures in the new avatar. As per news reports, the transformation was made possible due to a professional agency called Zeppet.

Local Japanese news outlet news.mynavi, said that Zeppet has created a customised “collie" (a breed of dog) costume for Toko. The entire costume costs around 2 million and it took Zeppet 40 days to fashion it.

Local Japanese news outlet news.mynavi, said that Zeppet has created a customised “collie" (a breed of dog) costume for Toko. The entire costume costs around 2 million and it took Zeppet 40 days to fashion it.

Toko told news.mynaviand said, “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog."

Toko told news.mynaviand said, “I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume. My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog. Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog."

On how flexible the costume is, Toko said, “There are restrictions, but you can move it. However, if you move it too much, it will not look like a dog."

On how flexible the costume is, Toko said, “There are restrictions, but you can move it. However, if you move it too much, it will not look like a dog."

Toko even has his own YouTube channel where in one video he can be seen asking viewers for “requests for the video you would like to see."

Toko even has his own YouTube channel where in one video he can be seen asking viewers for “requests for the video you would like to see."

 

 

 

 