Man spends ₹5 crore to get artificial eight-pack abs, injects acid shots, ‘It looks more natural over time’

A man from China has spent nearly ₹5 crore to get to create artificial eight-pack abs. He claims to have spent four million yuan on acid injections.

The man, known online as Andy Hao Tienan, has around one lakh followers. He is known for beauty and fashion posts. Hao says his body now contains large amounts of hyaluronic acid, a substance found naturally in humans that helps joints move and keeps the skin moist.

Hao claims that this acid makes up nearly 20% of his body. Hao wants to take 10,000 doses in total and says he has already finished about 40% of this plan, according to the South China Morning Post.

A few months ago, he made news for injecting 40 doses into his shoulders, collarbones, chest and stomach to shape his abs. However, he has not shared the medical details of these procedures.

The man says he chose cosmetic treatment because regular exercise did not help him gain the physique he wanted.

“I totally agree that muscles do not grow on cowards. But, you have to understand, I have had so many injections. I am no coward any more. Could you dare to do the same?” SCMP quoted Hao as saying.

“If my abs have not disappeared in three years, I will apply to Guinness for the longest-lasting artificial abs made of hyaluronic acid record. I will do a live-stream cracking walnuts on my abs for everyone to see,” Hao added.

Hao said in a late October video, about five months after the procedure, that he was still happy with his artificial abs. He explained that the hyaluronic acid had not shifted or clumped, unlike what some people and doctors had warned.

“It actually looks more natural and better over time. Even the lines between the abs are still distinct, and they have not merged into a single lump,” he said.

Expert warns of consequences Li Jialun, a cosmetic surgery expert, has warned that Hao’s extreme cosmetic injections could be dangerous. He explained that injecting 40 doses of hyaluronic acid might crush the skin and even lead to blood vessel necrosis.

According to Li, although the muscles may look real when still, their shape will appear abnormal when moving because real muscles are dynamic. He has also cautioned that natural muscles may shrink over time as fillers like hyaluronic acid can erode bone and put pressure on surrounding muscle tissue.