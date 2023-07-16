Man stabbed in chest at Times Square station in US

Man stabbed in chest at Times Square station in US1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:32 PM IST
A man was brutally stabbed at Manhattan’s busiest subway station Times Square on Saturday evening, according to a report by New York Post.
New York Police Department (NYPD) said the 51-year-old man was attacked after 8 p.m. in the Times Square station at W 40th Street and Seventh Avenue.
The victim was taken to the Bellevue Hospital for treatment, the New York Post report said.
Police were looking for the suspected man who stabbed a straphanger in the chest.
The altercation was unprovoked, and the knife-wielding man was believed to be “possibly homeless," law enforcement sources told New York Post.
Last month, at least 13 people were shot, stabbed or hit by fleeing cars at a street party in the Syracuse area of New York early Sunday (local time), New York Post reported citing police and a local report said.
