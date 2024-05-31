Man stabs several people on live stream at 'anti-Islam' event in Germany | Video

The authorities have assured the public that the threat has passed. However, the motive behind the knife attack during the ‘anti-Islam’ rally is still unknown.

A knife-wielding assailant injured several people at an anti-Islam rally in Germany's Mannheim market square on Friday. The attacker, who was also injured in police firing, was detained by the Mannheim police.

The incident had reportedly occurred at around 11:30 am (local time) during an event organised by the Citizens' Movement Pax Europa, described as “anti-Islamisation".

According to the Mannheim police, the major operation to detain the attacker at the market square was undertaken with a rescue helicopter and suspended tram services.

"A firearm was used against the attacker," Mannheim police said in a statement.

The authorities have assured the public that the threat has passed, although the motive behind the attack is still unknown.

In the live-streamed footage, civilians can be seen attempting to overpower the attacker. The assailant was also seen stabbing a police officer in the video.

Another officer eventually shot the attacker while he was grappling with a citizen.

Watch the viral video of the German attack:



