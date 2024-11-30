In case you are sneezing constantly, beware! Recently, a A 23-year-old man from Xian, China, who have been suffering from chronic sneezing, nasal congestion etc, found that a dice had been lodging in his nose for two decades.

The man, identified as Xiaoma, sought relief through traditional Chinese medicine, but his symptoms only grew worse. Following this, he went at Xian Gaoxin Hospital. There, doctors diagnosed him with allergic rhinitis. However, a deeper investigation uncovered something unexpected. During an endoscopy, otolaryngologist Dr. Yang Rong discovered a foreign object lodged in Xiaoma’s nasal passage.

South China Morning Post said, the doctors discovered a small, white object covered in secretions during the nasal endoscopy.

“During the nasal endoscopy, we discovered a foreign object – a white lump coated with secretions. Upon extraction, it turned out to be a two-cm dice, partially corroded from being lodged in his nasal cavity for an extended period. It was located in the lower nasal passage, causing damage to the nasal mucosa,” Yang explained.

“The dice had adhered to the surrounding tissue, and its removal was risky because it could have fallen into his airway, posing a suffocation risk.”

How the dice entered his nose? Xiaoma recalled that the dice might have accidentally entered his nose when he was around three or four years old, although the exact circumstances remain unknown. The situation was especially risky because the dice had fused with the surrounding tissue over the years. Any mishandling during the procedure could have caused it to slip into his airway, posing a serious risk of suffocation.

Thankfully, surgeons successfully removed the die, putting an end to its decades-long presence in Xiaoma’s nose.